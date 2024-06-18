Jess Brown-Fuller celebrates vibrancy of Chichester at festival opening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester, attended the opening of the Festival of Chichester which showcases the city's rich cultural heritage.
#The festival, a cornerstone of Chichester's cultural calendar, was opened by festival president and author Kate Mosse.
Jess expressed her admiration for the Festival, noting: "The Festival of Chichester exemplifies the cultural vibrancy that communities can achieve. It's a testament to the power of the arts to bring people together and foster a sense of pride and identity."
The Festival which lasts until July 21 includes an array of cultural events from classical to contemporary music concerts, art displays and poetry and book readings, featuring local and national artists.
"The arts are not just about entertainment; they are crucial for our mental well-being, education, and community cohesion. Our manifesto pledges significant investment in arts and culture across the UK, ensuring that places like Chichester can continue to thrive and inspire," said Jess, who studied the arts at Chichester University and is a trustee of Chichester Festival Theatre.
The Liberal Democrats' 2024 manifesto includes plans to increase funding for local arts initiatives, expand arts education in schools, and support creative industries.
For more information on the Festival of Chichester see https://festivalofchichester.co.uk and on the Liberal Democrats' arts and culture policies https://www.libdems.org.uk/manifesto
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.