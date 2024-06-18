Jess Brown-Fuller celebrates vibrancy of Chichester at festival opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities

Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester, attended the opening of the Festival of Chichester which showcases the city's rich cultural heritage.

#The festival, a cornerstone of Chichester's cultural calendar, was opened by festival president and author Kate Mosse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess expressed her admiration for the Festival, noting: "The Festival of Chichester exemplifies the cultural vibrancy that communities can achieve. It's a testament to the power of the arts to bring people together and foster a sense of pride and identity."

Festival President Kate Moss and Jess Brown-Fuller.

The Festival which lasts until July 21 includes an array of cultural events from classical to contemporary music concerts, art displays and poetry and book readings, featuring local and national artists.

"The arts are not just about entertainment; they are crucial for our mental well-being, education, and community cohesion. Our manifesto pledges significant investment in arts and culture across the UK, ensuring that places like Chichester can continue to thrive and inspire," said Jess, who studied the arts at Chichester University and is a trustee of Chichester Festival Theatre.

The Liberal Democrats' 2024 manifesto includes plans to increase funding for local arts initiatives, expand arts education in schools, and support creative industries.