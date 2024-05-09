Limited tickets remain for in demand Goodwood event in Chichester featuring Craig David, Gok Wan and more

Limited tickets remain for Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distillery at Goodwood Racecourse in June 2024, with new event details revealed

With one month still left to go before Three Friday Nights, the majority of tickets for the events that combine horseracing, music and dancing are sold out.

The announcement follows the rapid sell-out of tickets for Craig David’s TS5 at Three Friday Nights on 7th June, with local demand exceeding expectations well ahead of the event. Limited tickets are now available to witness fashionista-turned-DJ, Gok Wan – a firm favourite behind the decks – on 14th June.

Known for infusing his sets with soulful, uplifting house music, Gok consistently ignites packed dance floors at some of the world’s most renowned venues. Closing the series on 21 st June is DJ and producer, Dimitri from Paris, whose musical influences harken back to the funky and disco sounds of the 70s, shaping today’s house music landscape.

Dimitri’s performances are celebrated for their empathy and unpredictability, making him a standout figure in the club scene.

James Crespi, Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: “As the excitement builds for Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Racecourse, we’re thrilled to see such overwhelming anticipation from our guests.

“The sell-out success of Craig David’s TS5 performance underscores the incredible demand for high-energy entertainment fused with world-class horseracing. "With limited tickets remaining, we’re looking forward to welcoming attendees to experience the electrifying sets from Gok Wan and Dimitri from Paris.

"This is alongside an array of new event features guaranteed to elevate the evening. From mesmerising fire performances to tantalising street food options and refreshing coffee delights, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.