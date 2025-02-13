Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood, Ascot and York racecourse chiefs have announced a new £1m scheme designed to lure more of the world’s top racehorses to some of their highest-profile races of the summer.

Tthe ‘British Midsummer Bonus is available to connections of horses trained outside Europe who are being considered for three of the top Group 1 races in Great Britain in 2025.

Up to £1m in bonuses will be available for sending horses for both the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot (total prize fund £1.5m) and the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood (TPF £1m), which are run days apart from each other, minimising travel complexities.

The £1m win bonus will pay out should the winners of both races be owned or trained by the same person (or entity in the case of owners). If the horses are placed in both races, a £250,000 bonus will be paid.

Notable Speech, William Buick and connections after victory in the 2024 Qatar Sussex Stakes - now there is a drive on to attract more top international runners to the 2025 renewal - picture by Malcolm Wells

Additionally, any horse that wins either the King George or Qatar Sussex Stakes and then runs in the £1.25m Juddmonte International at York will receive a £250,000 appearance fee, whilst any horse that is placed in the King George or Qatar Sussex Stakes and then runs in the Juddmonte International will receive a £150,000 appearance fee.

Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot Racecourse, said: “We have been collectively considering how to maximise global attention on the midsummer period in Britain, when there are less major overseas events taking part than at other times of the year.

“The thinking behind the Midsummer Bonus is that the opening races are, effectively, the same week, and this presents an opportunity to promote the whole week and all its international options as one entity.

“By linking the high-summer flagship races at Ascot, Goodwood and York and promoting them together, with bonuses, we are hoping that there is a greater incentive to travel horses to the UK for this significant spell of racing with seven Group Ones.

“We are offering full equine travel costs, stabling and such like within the bonus scheme, along with business class flights and hotels for connections, very much as is expected at major international meetings around the world these days.”

Ed Arkell, Director of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Goodwood, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ascot and York with the Midsummer Bonus. Given the ever increasing globalisation of racing it is key that Britain continues to attract the best horses in the world to compete in our top races.

"We hope that this scheme will aid that outcome and we look forward to welcoming connections to Britain’s leading racecourses.”

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York added: “The prestige of this high-summer spell of racing, when Britain can shine with the spotlight on it, is widely acknowledged and this promotion further demonstrates the commitment of all three racecourses to showcasing our racing on the global stage.

“York will be paying an additional £50,000 in appearance fees for any horses travelling under this scheme, should they go to the Juddmonte International, recognising of course that milers and mile-and-a-half horses can go the 10f route. The £50,000 goes up to £150,000 should any horse be placed at Ascot or Goodwood and £250,000 if they have won.”

Yoshito Yahagi, leading Japanese trainer, said: “I am excited to hear the news about this original bonus scheme which is very attractive for owners and trainers in Japan.

"Ascot, Goodwood and York Racecourses are adored by Japanese trainers, and this new scheme will certainly mean we give consideration to the venture when we plan our international programme. I hope I can become the first trainer to win the King George and Sussex Stakes in the same year."

HOW IT WORKS

﻿All travel expenses will be paid for the King George and the Qatar Sussex Stakes, with free race entry (which also applies for the Juddmonte International).

The scheme is open to three-year-old horses rated 115+ and four-year-olds and upwards rated 117+ and trained outside Europe (which for this purpose includes the Middle East due to horses being trained in both jurisdictions and travelling within them).

This bonus arrangement is not limited to one pair of horses; e.g. if a pair of horses travel from Japan and Australia, or two pairs travel from Japan, all pairs of horses are qualified for the bonus.

Win bonuses supersede place bonuses so winners don’t receive the £250,000 on top of the £1 million. Multiple place bonuses are of course available. Dead heat rules apply to bonus payments (i.e. reduce by 50% in a two-way dead heat). The bonuses are split 60% owner(s)/ 40% trainer(s).

Individual horses travelling for the three races in question will still qualify for ratings-based travel allowances in the normal way, just outside the bonus offers for pairs of horses being targeted at both the King George and Qatar Sussex Stakes.