Novium Museum to host Children’s writing competition. Pic: Shutterstock SUS-220217-162341001

As Chichester prepares for the launch of Culture Spark, a season of events, performances, community projects and live events, Novium Museum is offering the chance for children to win a lantern making workshop and take part in the Carnival of Lights lantern parade.

To be in with a chance to win this fantastic prize, the Chichester museum is asking primary school children aged 7-11, from across the Chichester District, to get creative and use their imaginations to conjure up a story on the theme of ‘A Magical Night’.

The prize winner and their class will win a fantastic artist-led lantern workshop at their school and the opportunity to parade their lantern through the streets of Chichester at the Carnival of Lights event in June.

The judges for the competition will be Children’s Bookfest Chichester.

The competition is open to children aged seven to 11 living withing Chichester district. The piece of writing should be no longer than one side of A4, and can take the form of a story, poem or play. Entries must be received by The Novium Museum by 4pm on Monday, March 28.

For more information, call Novium Museum on 01243 775888 or email [email protected]