Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Chichester

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.
The dashboard shows 318 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – down from 319 on Thursday.
It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.
They were among 21,797 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.