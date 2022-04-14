Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Chichester

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:32 pm
A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The dashboard shows 321 people had died in the area by April 14 (Thursday) – down from 322 on Wednesday.

They were among 22,062 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

A total of 148,990 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 14 (Thursday) – up from 148,080 on Friday.