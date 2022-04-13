One more death recorded in Chichester

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.
The dashboard shows 322 people had died in the area by April 13 (Wednesday) – up from 321 on Tuesday.
Due to a delay in receiving data from one source, the number of deaths recorded across England on April 13 includes any which should have been reported on Tuesday.
It means there have been three deaths in the past week.
They were among 22,019 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 148,695 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13 (Wednesday) – up from 148,080 on Tuesday.