One more death recorded in Chichester

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Chichester.
The dashboard shows 329 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 328 on Friday.
They were among 22,729 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 153,404 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 9 (Monday) – up from 153,224 on Friday.