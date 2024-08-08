Only at Goodwood: legendary drivers and riders confirmed for Goodwood Revival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood Revival to welcome a host of championship-winning drivers and riders including 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness MBE, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson and four-time IndyCar Champion Dario Franchitti.

Goodwood Revival is delighted to share details of the drivers and riders who will be attending the 2024 event, and, as ever, the organisers have brought together a stellar line-up of competitors from across the world of motorsport. As the event continues to champion second-hand sustainability, all drivers and riders competing across the weekend will be racing on sustainable fuels as the Revival serves as a landmark moment in motorsport history as the world’s first historic motorsport event to race exclusively with alternative fuels.

From the high-octane world of Formula 1, we are excited to be welcoming two Formula 1 World Champions - Sir Jackie Stewart and 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve - alongside previous Formula 1 drivers David Brabham, Derek Bell, Jochen Mass, Karun Chandhok, current Festival of Speed hillclimb record holder Max Chilton and two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne.

Joining us on two wheels will be acclaimed riders, winners and champions from the British Superbike Championship, Isle of Man TT, MotoGP, Suzuka 8 Hours and World Superbike Championship, including Bradley Smith, Carlos Checa - who will be making his debut at the Revival - Jeremy McWilliams, Leon Haslam, Tommy Bridewell and Tommy Hill. With an impressive 38 Isle of Man TT wins between them, five Isle of Man TT winners will also join the Revival this September - Davey Todd, James Hillier, 23-time winner John McGuinness MBE, Lee Johnston and Michael Rutter.

Nine iconic drivers renowned for endurance racing - and with 29 24 Hours of Le Mans wins between them - will join in the sustainably-fuelled racing at the historic Motor Circuit. Among them are World Endurance Champion André Lotterer, Darren Turner, Emanuele Pirro, Rinaldo Capello, World Endurance Champions Marcel Fässler and Neel Jani, Romain Dumas and “Mr Le Mans” himself, nine-time winner and 2012 World Endurance Champion Tom Kristensen, who competed in the Revival’s first sustainably-fuelled race - the Fordwater Trophy - in 2023 and joined us at the 81st Members’ Meeting as the new House Captain for Darnley. European Le Mans Series Champion and advocate for sustainable racing, Alex Brundle, will also be competing across the weekend.

Making an appearance from the world of Touring Car racing will be drivers, winners and champions from the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and World Touring Car Championship, including BTCC champions Andrew Jordan, Colin Turkington, Gordon Shedden - new Metheun House Captain at the Members’ Meeting - Matt Neal and current leader Tom Ingram - with nine wins between them - alongside WTCC champions Andy Priaulx - new Aubigny House Captain at the Members’ Meeting - and Rob Huff.

Other drivers and riders joining across the weekend and boasting an impressive 26 championships between them include, legendary four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner - and new Torbolton House Captain at the Members’ Meeting - Dario Franchitti, 15-time World Champion and ten-time Isle of Man TT winner Giacomo Agostini and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

The full list of drivers and riders currently confirmed for the 2024 Goodwood Revival can be downloaded below and the event’s Entry List will be announced in the coming weeks. Saturday tickets are now sold out with limited tickets remaining for Friday and Sunday at goodwood.com.