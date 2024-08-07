Over 350 riders will take part in a Festival of Cycling at Godwood Motor Circuit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday 11th August over 350 cyclists will be taking part in a ‘Festival of Cycling for All’ at Goodwood Motor Circuit. The event comprises the annual Cycling Time Trials (RTTC) Closed Circuit and Paracycling Championships plus local club, …a3crg, will be hosting some fun races in the afternoon for a variety of team races for road and time trial bikes plus an exciting new competition - the fastest lap. The event has attracted cyclists and triathletes from all over England, Wales, Scotland and the Channel Islands, plus a rider from Texas.

Race Director of the event, Fernhurst-based David Collard-Berry says: “We are delighted to host the Closed Circuit Championships at the prestigious Goodwood Motor Circuit, providing cyclists with a unique and thrilling racing experience. We regularly run cycling time trials on the circuit and it has proved to be extremely popular because of the excellent track surface, absence of traffic plus the pits are a great place for families and friends to spectate. Our races are some of the biggest attended events in the South.”

Cycling time trials are often referred to as the race of truth as riders will set off at 30 second intervals and race against the clock. Youths will race just over 3 laps - a distance of 7.6 miles - and all other riders will race 10 miles, apart from the fastest lap in which riders will go all out for a single lap of 2.5 miles. Competitors range from 5 years old to riders in their 78 and from beginners to amateur World Champions* to professionals. For the National events there are 1st, 2nd and 3rd placings for each event plus medals for the winner of every age group for each race too.

Racing starts at 09.00 and the day’s events will close at 17.00. Live results on the day for each of the races will be available on-line at www.resultssheet.co.uk Race entries have closed but it’s free to attend the event on the day.