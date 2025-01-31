The Portcreek viaduct in Portsmouth, on the line towards Portsmouth and Southsea.

During the seven-day line closure, Network Rail engineers will work to upgrade the railway in the Portsmouth area. The work will take place across several locations.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday 15 to Friday 21 February 2025, parts of the railway between Portsmouth and Havant and Fareham will be closed and rail replacement buses will be in operation, while Network Rail completes critical engineering upgrades to the railway.

At Portcreek Junction, 390 metres of new track and 450 metres of conductor rail will be laid. Engineers will also replace two sets of points, the sections of track that allow trains to switch lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Landport Viaduct, which supports trains at Portsmouth & Southsea station, the wooden wheel timbers will be replaced with a synthetic material called Fibre-reinforced Foamed Urethane. This new material will last 30 years longer and require less maintenance.

In Bedhampton, new track and ballast will be installed at the level crossing, which will also be repainted.

Between Quay Viaduct, Fareham, and Portchester sub-station, several dead, diseased, and dangerous trees will be removed. This will reduce leaf fall onto the tracks and improve the safety and reliability of train services.

Fratton footbridge will also be refurbished to meet modern loading standards. Engineers will use scaffolding to carry out repairs, paint the exterior, and work on the underside of the structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These upgrades, particularly the replacement of track, will reduce the need for temporary speed restrictions. Once completed, they will lead to smoother, quieter, and more reliable journeys for passengers.

The closure will affect train services. From Saturday 15 to Tuesday 18 February, rail replacement buses will run between Havant and Fareham, as well as between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour.

Southern passengers will be able to use South Western Railway trains between Fareham and Southampton Central. For early mornings and late evenings, when these trains are unavailable, Southern will provide buses between Havant and Southampton Central.

From Saturday 15 to Friday 21 February, a rail replacement bus service will operate between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised to check with their train operators—South Western Railway, Great Western Railway, or Southern—for more information about replacement services.

Peter Williams, Customer and Commercial Director for South Western Railway said: “We’re recommending that customers check before travelling if they are using our services in the Portsmouth area, as rail replacement buses will run from Fareham and Havant, and also between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour.

“We’re sorry for the disruption, however, the work our colleagues at Network Rail will carry out during these closures will result in a more reliable railway and smoother journeys."