Reader letter: ‘As individuals and humanity we are dancing in the dark’

Reader John Hutchings is urging readers to research the Online Safety Bill. Photograph: Christian Wiediger; Unsplash

There is a song written in the 30s called Dancing in the Dark which includes this phrase: “Dancing in the dark till the tune ends, we’re dancing in the dark and it soon ends.”

Today as individuals and humanity we are dancing in the dark.

Well, not all of us as a few know that truth will soon shine and expose sinister affairs.

When it does many who have been deluded will be devastated.

Interestingly a good number of recent ‘conspiracy theories’ are now proving to be right all along.

In the meantime there is a bill before parliament, the Online Safety Bill, which is intended to bolster regulation of the internet, for good reasons, but this bill goes further in its construction and will result in ‘authorities’ shutting down free press/ speech.