Chichester Cathedral. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2004273

Thank you Chichester! I had a marvellous early spring day in your city last week.

The sun was out – and the people, too. The market was buzzing and the canal was alive with wildlife.

And then on through the cathedral cloisters to give thanks... but no.

The place was dead. Not a soul to be seen. No welcoming café. No beautiful gift shop.