Speed cameras not 20mph zones are needed on B2145 road through Sidlesham, writes reader M Cameron. Photograph: Peter Cripps

Whatever makes Chichester councillors think more 20mph zones in the area would help road safety?

Speeding motorists can’t even stick to a 30mph limit.

I am sick and tired of being tailgated and overtaken by maniacs on the B2145 through Sidlesham.

Many drivers also ignore the speed indicator device, which has been erected in an effort to slow the traffic down.