Rise in visits to A&E at the Sussex Community Trust

More patients visited A&E at the Sussex Community Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 11,379 patients visited A&E at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in May.
That was a rise of 12% on the 10,127 visits recorded during April, and 15% more than the 9,922 patients seen in May 2021.
The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2020, there were 5,591 visits to A&E at sites run by the Sussex Community Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 8% compared to April, and 5% more than the 2.1 million seen during May 2021.