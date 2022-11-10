Rise in visits to minor injury units at the Sussex Community Trust

More patients visited minor injury units at the Sussex Community Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,209 patients visited minor injury units at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 2% on the 10,948 visits recorded during September, and 14% more than the 9,859 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 7,388 visits to minor injury units run by the Sussex Community Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust:

In October:

97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 31 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times