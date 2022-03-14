Road closures: five for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am February 1 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for, junction upgrade works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Whyke roundabout, lane closures for bridge inspections.

• A27, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Whyke Roundabout to Fishbourne Roundabout, Lane closures for Electrical repair works.

• A27, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Warblington interchange, lane closures for bridge inspections.

• A27, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishbourne roundabout to Warblington interchange, lane closures for bridge inspections.