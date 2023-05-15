Road closures: five for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Chichester will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm May 17 to 5am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne to Bognor, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge.

• A3, from 9pm May 25 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Longmoor to Liss, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.