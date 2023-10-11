Road closures: four for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 9 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar Interchange to Bognor Road roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell to Tangmere, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Emsworth to Fishbourne, lane closure for horticulture works.