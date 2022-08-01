Road closures: four for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel road to Tangmere roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Stockbridge to Whyke roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Bognor road roundabout to Stockbridge roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Bognor road to Whyke road, carriageway closure for maintenance works.