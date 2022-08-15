Road closures: four for Chichester drivers this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Chichester will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Bognor road to Whyke road, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Temple Bar to Whyke roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 19 to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fishbourne to Bognor roundabout, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A27, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fishborne roundabout to Stockbridge roundabout, lane closures for barrier works.