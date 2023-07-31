Road closures: one for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Chichester will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9am May 22 to midnight, November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.