Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Road closures: seven for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Chichester will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

    A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

    A27, from 9am May 22 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm June 2 to 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Chichester Bypass to Portfield, Lane closure for signage works.

    A27, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Norton to Temple, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar to Stockbridge roundabout, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both direction Stockbridge to Whyke roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.