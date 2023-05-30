Road closures: seven for Chichester drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Chichester will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Chichester will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm July 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

• A27, from 9am May 22 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 2 to 5am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Chichester Bypass to Portfield, Lane closure for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Norton to Temple, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Temple Bar to Stockbridge roundabout, Lane closure for central reservation works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both direction Stockbridge to Whyke roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.