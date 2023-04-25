Road closures: seven for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am September 28 2022 to 6pm April 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, Narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction for installation of new footbridge.

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Chichester by-pass to Bognor Road, Lane closures for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from midnight, September 19 2022 to 11.59pm May 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, at Bognor Road roundabout, Speed restrictions and roundabout and approaches for off network works on A259.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Warblington, exit slip road closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warblington to Stockbridge roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A3, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Longmoor to Liss, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.

