Road closures: three for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am February 1 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for, junction upgrade works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for, junction upgrade, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.