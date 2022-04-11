Road closures: three for Chichester drivers this week

Drivers in and around Chichester will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am February 1 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Tangmere to Bognor roundabout, narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for, junction upgrade works.

• A27, from 6am April 4 to 6pm October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Portfield roundabout to Tangmere roundabout, carriageway closures for installation of new footbridge, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Fishbourne, Lane closure for vegetation works.