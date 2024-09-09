St Wilfrid’s Hospice join Goodwood Revival as the official charity partner

This year, Goodwood Revival had St Wilfrid’s Hospice as their chosen charity helping to support their expert end-of-life care services that they provide around the local community.

As the charity partner, St Wilfrid’s attended the event in proper vintage style, setting up a Retro and Vintage pop-up shop for people to visit and browse a selection of wonderful vintage clothing and accessories. This was perfect for those looking for a new outfit, in need of a finishing bit of flair, or those who needed new shoes after braving the muddy fields!

They also had volunteers placed at key areas around the event, talking to event go-oers about the incredibly important expert care that St Wilfrid’s provides completely free of charge to the local community. They also asked for donations to help raise the vital funds needed to run the Hospice, which has running costs of over £9 million a year, the majority of which is funded thanks to generous supporters and donors.

The volunteers didn’t hold back on their outfits either. In true Revival fashion, they wore some fabulous vintage outfits, and despite the weather, many prepared with fitting umbrellas or ponchos to keep their get-ups on display.

St Wilfrid’s Vintage pop-up shop team with Dawn Gracie

Each day, they also had a member of the St Wilfrid’s team join Dawn Gracie and other famous faces such as Dita Von Teese, Patrick Grant, and Paula Sutton as judges for the Best Dressed competition. It was lovely to see the Retro and Vintage Shop Manager Annie, and shop volunteers Judy and Andy get to share the stage with other amazing vintage lovers and judge some truly incredible outfits put together with clothes and accessories from many different eras and places.

The money fundraised at Revival will help St Wilfrid’s continue to provide care both on their Inpatient Unit as well as out in people’s own homes. The money raised through the generosity of the event attendees and the pop-up shop, will make a huge difference to local lives living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

You could help support local palliative care today, by making a donation on St Wilfrid’s website. No matter how much you donate, you will be helping to support the expert care and compassion that St Wilfrid’s provides to people in need around your local community.

Help make a difference: stwh.co.uk/donate

St Wilfrid’s Volunteers meet “Take That” Star Howard Donald

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end-of-life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors. Only a small percentage of the costs are currently met by the NHS and they rely on the community to fund the remainder, which totals over £9million each year. You can find out more information at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling 01243 775302.

For more information please contact Marketing and Communications Team on 01243 775302 or email [email protected] St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Walton Lane, Chichester, PO18 8QB Registered Charity in England and Wales No. 281963 www.stwh.co.uk Main reception: 01243 775302