Susannah Constantine describes ‘life-changing’ discovery for health at Goodwood in Chichester

Susannah Constantine at The Goodwood Hotel in West Sussex.

Goodwood hosted a gut health Q&A at their hotel on Wednesday, April 11 with a celebrity panel for the occasion. TV's Gaby Roslin hosted the panel, which included BBC Radio 2's Dr Sarah Jarvis and 'What Not To Wear's' Susannah Constantine.

The panel also featured Professor Simon Gaisford, a specialist academic from University College London who has worked with Symprove on their scientific research, as well as Goodwood's very own clinical nutritionist who designs and delivers their Gut Health Programme, Stephanie Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Symprove is a probiotic supplement that has been hailed by many as a game-changer for their gut health. Before the event, we had the chance to speak with Susannah about gut health. She said: “It was the perfect storm for me, I was contacted Symprove to trial their probiotic at a time when I knew something was not right with my stomach.

“The change and improvement was almost instantaneous. I had no bloating and experienced regular bowel movements. I suffer from haemorrhoids, but I haven't had them since. It's helped and boosted my immune system, I never get ill now and definitely sleep better.