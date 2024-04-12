Susannah Constantine opens up about mental health battles at West Sussex event

Susannah Constantine spoke about mental health battles before taking a 'life-changing' supplement.

TV's Gaby Roslin hosted the panel, which included BBC Radio 2's Dr Sarah Jarvis and 'What Not To Wear's' Susannah Constantine.

The panel also featured Professor Simon Gaisford, a specialist academic from University College London who has worked with Symprove on their scientific research, as well as Goodwood's very own clinical nutritionist who designs and delivers our Gut Health Programme, Stephanie Moore.

Symprove is a probiotic supplement that has been hailed by many as a game-changer for their gut health.

Before the event, we had the chance to speak with Susannah about gut health. She said: “It was the perfect storm for me, I was contacted Symprove to trial their probiotic at a time I knew something was not right with my stomach.

“I’m the sort of person where I know something is working when I’m not doing something. When I stopped taking it when I went with my husband and I we went away to the Antarctic and couldn't take too much luggage I noticed the difference to my joints, my anxiety levels, my bloating and my stomach. It’s something I believe in.

“It’s something I've had since I can remember when it comes to anxiety. I think that stemmed from having a mother who was severely bipolar. And so never knowing how she was going to be each day, my coping mechanism was always in flight mode, so that's what my brain and my body is used. It wakes me up in the morning and the first thing I feel is anxiety and it's lessened a huge amount.

