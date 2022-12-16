Sussex Community Trust cares for 16 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for 16 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.
There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 23%.
The figures also show that nine new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 12. This was down from 15 in the previous seven days.