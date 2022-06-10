Sussex Community Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 7 was down from six on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 4,108 people in hospital with Covid as of June 7, with 116 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 34%.