Sussex Community Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from five on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 84% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 25.
Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sussex Community Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.
The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community Trust in the week to May 1. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.