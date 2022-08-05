Sussex Community Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from seven in the previous seven days.