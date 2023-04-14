Sussex Community Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sussex Community Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was in line with the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 24.

Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

