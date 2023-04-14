Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Community Trust cares for seven patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was in line with the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 24.

    Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

    The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 10. This was down from nine in the previous seven days.