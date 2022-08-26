Sussex Community Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital
Sussex Community Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 23 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 21. This was down from five in the previous seven days.