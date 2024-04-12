TV's Gaby Roslin at Goodwood in Chichester.

Gaby Roslin hosted a gut health Q&A in Goodwood on Wednesday, April 11. Goodwood hosted a gut health Q&A at their hotel on Wednesday, April 11 with a celebrity panel for the occasion.

TV's Gaby Roslin hosted the panel, which included BBC Radio 2's Dr Sarah Jarvis and 'What Not To Wear's' Susannah Constantine. The panel also featured Professor Simon Gaisford, a specialist academic from University College London who has worked with Symprove on their scientific research, as well as Goodwood's very own clinical nutritionist who designs and delivers their Gut Health Programme, Stephanie Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Symprove is a probiotic supplement that has been hailed by many as a game-changer for their gut health. Before the event, we had a chance to speak with Gaby Roslin to talk about the importance of gut health for her.

She said: “My father had bowel cancer 28 years ago. So I have been studying gut health for 28 years. And then about five or six years ago, I started taking Symprove because my husband was taking it because he has ulcerative colitis.”

“I realised it made a huge difference because I also have an allergy to wheat, a proper allergy, not just a trendy one. I realised that it completely changed my life and changed my going into how I went to the loo.