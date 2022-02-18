University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 115 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 115 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was up from 106 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 24% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 152.
Across England there were 10,019 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 323 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 38% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 119 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 13. This was down from 130 in the previous seven days.