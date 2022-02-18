University Hospitals Sussex Trust cares for 115 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Sussex Trust was caring for 115 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was up from 106 on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of beds at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 24% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 152.

Across England there were 10,019 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 323 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 38% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.