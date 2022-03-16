West Sussex farm’s delight at achieving a much sought-after accreditation

A Kirdford farm is celebrating after achieving a much sought-after accreditation for its lamb, beef and pork.

Crouchlands Farm in Rickman’s Lane has been awarded the Red Tractor status which assures that the produce supplied by the farm is of the highest standards.

The scheme looks at animal welfare, food safety, traceability and environmental protection and the farm said it was delighted its customers know it has farmed with care.

John Scott, farm manager, said: “Animal health and wellbeing is a priority for us at Crouchlands and it has been great to see our heritage breeds flourish in the environment we have provided for them.

“We’ve had 45 Hereford calves born in the last year, taking the herd to 140, and many new lambs joining the Herdwicks and Lleyns in the pastures.”

The 500-acre farm is home to pedigree Hereford cattle, Lleyn and Herdwick sheep.

Crouchlands feeds its animals exclusively 100 per cent natural diet of grasses, wildflowers and herbs, and it says this means they are slow-growing and much healthier and happier as a result.

Crouchlands also said the foraged diet also has the dual benefit of improving biodiversity on the farm.

This is because as they graze the landscape, they remove scrub, coarse grasses, brambles and nettles and this restores the edges of the ancient woodland and brings more wildflowers to the meadows.

Red Tractor chief executive Jim Moseley said: “The core purpose of Red Tractor is to provide confidence and reassurance to the public that when they see the logo, the food they buy is genuinely British, fully traceable, carefully farmed and safe.

“By becoming Red Tractor assured, Crouchlands Farm will need to continually demonstrate that they are meeting our assurance criteria and farming to world-class standards on animal welfare and environmental protection – which is a win-win for their customers and for their farm business.”

In the wake of its recent accolades Crouchland’s meat will soon be available to chefs, restaurateurs and butchers and, depending on the season, lamb, hogget and beef carcasses can be bought in quarters, halves or whole.