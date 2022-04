133 further coronavirus cases in Crawley

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Crawley increased by 133 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 39,108 cases had been confirmed in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 31 (Thursday), up from 38,975 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Crawley, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 34,771 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 31,485.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 74,416 over the period, to 21,147,425.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 240 people had died in the area by March 31 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 21,155 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Crawley have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 60,814 people had received a booster or third dose by March 30 (Wednesday) – 57% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 81,228 people (76%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.