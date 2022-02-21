198 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Crawley

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Crawley increased by 198 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 34,691 cases had been confirmed in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 21 (Monday), up from 34,493 on Friday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Crawley, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,844 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 28,096.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 108,367 over the period, to 18,654,572.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 239 people had died in the area by February 21 (Monday) – up from 237 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 20,501 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 80,161 people had received both jabs by February 20 (Sunday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 85% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.