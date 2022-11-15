Crawley establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Three Bridges Cricket Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 54 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 36 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.