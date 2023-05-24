Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bollywood Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ram Sports And Social Club, Ifield Avenue, Langley Green, Crawley was given the score after assessment on April 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Crawley's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 38 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.