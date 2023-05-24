Crawley establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Crawley drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
Bollywood Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ram Sports And Social Club, Ifield Avenue, Langley Green, Crawley was given the score after assessment on April 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.