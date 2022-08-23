Crawley restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Crawley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Smith And Western, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Tilgate Drive, Tilgate, Crawley, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Crawley's 191 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.