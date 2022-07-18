Crawley road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Crawley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, A23 Handcross to junction 10a, lane closures for barrier repair.