Crawley road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm April 26 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 A23 eastbound, London Road, slip road lane closure and diversion Route for off network closure of A2011 Crawley Avenue for resurfacing work by West Sussex County Council.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to 11, slip road and lane closures for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A23, from 10pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 11, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 11, lane closure for sign works.

• A23, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, South Terminal to North Terminal, lane closure for sign works.

• A23, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, South Terminal to North Terminal, lane closure for sign works.