Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M23, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closures for drainage works.

• M23, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, Outwood to junction 10, Lane closures for drainage works.

• M23, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10A, Lane closure for barrier inspections.