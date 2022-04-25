Crawley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M23, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 exit slip road, lane closure for barrier repair works on Roundabout.

• M23, from 8pm April 26 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for emergency barrier repair.

• M23, from 8pm April 28 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound and southbound, junction 10a to 9, Lane closure for barrier works.