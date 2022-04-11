Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, North Terminal roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for road marking works, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• M23, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 exit slip road, lane closure for barrier repair works on Roundabout.