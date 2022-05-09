Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handcross to Pease Pottage, Lane closure for drainage works.

• M23, from 9pm May 11 to 4am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10a to junction 11, Lane closures for horticulture works.