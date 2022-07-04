Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Crawley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M23, from 10pm July 6 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 11, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M23, from 10pm July 7 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 9, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.